Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $24.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,884,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $140.48 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.