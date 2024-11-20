Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $208.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,656,000. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

