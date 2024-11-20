Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 179,103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

