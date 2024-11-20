LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPSN. Barclays increased their price target on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.84 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 378,707 shares in the company, valued at $431,725.98. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,984.20. This represents a 22.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 60,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

