Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Inuvo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 279,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

