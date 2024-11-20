HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of HIVE FY2025 Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,231 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 764,387 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 91,056 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.