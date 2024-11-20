Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GD

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.24 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $280.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.28. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $243.87 and a twelve month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40,389.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,876,000 after buying an additional 1,376,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,945,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,307,612,000 after buying an additional 943,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,674,998,000 after buying an additional 638,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 117.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 858,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,469,000 after buying an additional 463,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2,189.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after buying an additional 357,861 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.