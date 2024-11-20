FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
FONAR Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FONAR stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.05.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
