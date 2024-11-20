Analyzing Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) & Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -13.35% -45.22% -18.84% Take-Two Interactive Software -66.38% 0.51% 0.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zeta Global and Take-Two Interactive Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 3 11 1 2.87 Take-Two Interactive Software 0 2 18 1 2.95

Earnings and Valuation

Zeta Global presently has a consensus target price of $39.08, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus target price of $190.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Take-Two Interactive Software.

This table compares Zeta Global and Take-Two Interactive Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $901.40 million 5.38 -$187.48 million ($0.70) -31.49 Take-Two Interactive Software $5.35 billion 6.11 -$3.74 billion ($21.16) -8.79

Zeta Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Take-Two Interactive Software. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Take-Two Interactive Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Zeta Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zeta Global has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as agile intelligence suite, which synthesizes Zeta’s data and data generated by its customers to uncover consumer insights that are translated into marketing programs; and CDP, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland names. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; mobile titles, including WWE SuperCard; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Match Factory!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Top Troops, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and hyper-casual mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Power Slap, Pull the Pin, Twisted Tangle, and Tangled Snakes. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

