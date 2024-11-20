Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Still a Buy?

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 19,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 329,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.32.

Castillo Copper Company Profile

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

