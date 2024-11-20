Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 13.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $8,955.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,052.58 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9,435.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,572.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $125.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

