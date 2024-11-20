Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,878 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 153,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 8,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $576.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.