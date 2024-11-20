TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.32), with a volume of 48201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.26).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
TP ICAP Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 96,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £246,339.36 ($312,613.40). 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
