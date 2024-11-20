TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.32), with a volume of 48201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,053.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.53.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 96,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £246,339.36 ($312,613.40). 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

