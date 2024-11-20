TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

TWFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get TWFG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWFG

TWFG Trading Up 0.8 %

TWFG stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $11.15. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TWFG will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWFG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TWFG during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.