SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

