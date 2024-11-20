Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after acquiring an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 130.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,287,000 after buying an additional 781,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after buying an additional 77,083 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

