The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 1227912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.15).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,950.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

