Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $24.52 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,502 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $24,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,784 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 932,216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,094,000 after purchasing an additional 735,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,188 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

