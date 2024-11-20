EULAV Asset Management Has $22.51 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $22,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

