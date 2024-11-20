EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $38,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $547.96 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.68.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

