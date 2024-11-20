Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,628 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 631,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $335.11 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

