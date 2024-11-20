Milestone Scientific’s (MLSS) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $100,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,400.26. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $101,634. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Scientific stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Milestone Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

