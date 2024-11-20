MWA Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MWA Asset Management increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $413.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.63. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $421.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

