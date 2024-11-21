First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.68. 53,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 119,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.
Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.