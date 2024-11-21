First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.68. 53,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 119,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 17,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,250. The trade was a 16.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.