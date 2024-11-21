First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces $0.28 Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,160. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

