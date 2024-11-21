United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.44

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4369 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.9 %

UUGRY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 82,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UUGRY shares. Citigroup upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

