Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NCV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 1,092,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,577. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
