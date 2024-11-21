Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Buys $71,265.80 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani bought 20,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $71,265.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,565.80. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Payam Zamani bought 4,182 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $15,473.40.

On Thursday, November 14th, Payam Zamani acquired 40,000 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Payam Zamani acquired 1,580,180 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5,420,020.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,564,607,203,600.00.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 26,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,535. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.14. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

