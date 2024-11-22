Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,223 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Aimei Health Technology were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aimei Health Technology by 33.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aimei Health Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimei Health Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aimei Health Technology stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

