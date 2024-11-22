Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 21,635 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2 %

K stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $81.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,597,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,165,451.56. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,047 shares of company stock worth $89,483,556 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.