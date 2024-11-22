LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.11 — Dividend

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Dividend History for LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.