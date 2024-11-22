LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.11 — Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.