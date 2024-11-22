Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Post (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.
View Our Latest Report on Post
Post Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Post by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Post by 664.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Post by 28.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.