Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Post (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Post Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

NYSE POST opened at $112.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. Post has a fifty-two week low of $83.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Post by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Post by 664.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Post by 28.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

