Mountview Estates P.L.C. Plans Dividend of GBX 250 (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.15) per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mountview Estates Stock Up 0.9 %

Mountview Estates stock opened at GBX 8,800 ($110.79) on Friday. Mountview Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 8,550 ($107.64) and a 1-year high of £108 ($135.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 121.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,049.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,405.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($112.05) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($33,614.50). 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

