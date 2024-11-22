Cypress Capital Group Sells 194 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $225.79 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Free Report

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

