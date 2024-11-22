Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 2,805 ($35.31) and last traded at GBX 2,796 ($35.20), with a volume of 2070967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,689 ($33.85).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.68 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22,941.18%.
Severn Trent Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,386.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,642.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,551.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
