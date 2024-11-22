Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 2,805 ($35.31) and last traded at GBX 2,796 ($35.20), with a volume of 2070967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,689 ($33.85).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.68 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22,941.18%.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,386.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,642.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,551.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

About Severn Trent

In related news, insider Helen Miles sold 18,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,714 ($34.17), for a total transaction of £501,330.08 ($631,159.61). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.