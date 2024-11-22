Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.
Amer Sports Stock Up 13.5 %
NYSE AS opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.43. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AS
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.