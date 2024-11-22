Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,043 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Clearwater Paper worth $53,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 30.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of CLW opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLW

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.