Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after buying an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,092 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,041,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $600.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $463.89 and a 52-week high of $609.69.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

