Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $172,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACRES Commercial Realty

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,283.54. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,663. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ACR stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $129.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

