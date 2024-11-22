CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,827 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,439,000 after buying an additional 1,063,231 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,071,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after acquiring an additional 443,291 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

