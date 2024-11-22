Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Now Covered by Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Innovation Beverage Group Trading Up 47.9 %

Innovation Beverage Group stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Innovation Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.35.

Innovation Beverage Group Company Profile

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

