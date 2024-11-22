Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 16,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BOND opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

