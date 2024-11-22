LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,408 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $229,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $44.81 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

