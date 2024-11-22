Banco Santander S.A. Invests $6.33 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 592,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $30,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $1,181,811.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,791,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,445,556.40. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares in the company, valued at $715,137,362.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,356,709 shares of company stock valued at $16,088,487 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.99. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

