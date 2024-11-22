BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$94.77.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DOO opened at C$67.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.19. BRP has a twelve month low of C$65.32 and a twelve month high of C$102.46.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.890971 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.