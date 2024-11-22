JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,319,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

