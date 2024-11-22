Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 45,655 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,655 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

XOM opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.