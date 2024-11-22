Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Keppel REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Keppel REIT has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

