United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1,886.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $103,354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 177.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after buying an additional 847,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $95.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.28.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. This represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

