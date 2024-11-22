Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
GLBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
